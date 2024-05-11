McDonald's shooting: Man wanted for allegedly killing Houston attorney arrested

The man wanted in connection with the death of a Houston attorney at a McDonald’s has been arrested, according to arrest records.

57-year-old Anthony Landry was arrested on Friday, arrest records indicate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston attorney killed intervening in McDonald's dispute

Anthony Martin Landry (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Landry is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer.

According to Houston police, Limmer was at McDonald's on I-10 at Chimney Rock around 6 p.m. Saturday when another man, later identified as Landry, became irate at the workers, demanding a refund from a purchase.

Court records stated that the managers at the restaurant said they got involved because Landry became very irate, calling them and other employees racial slurs, along with making other crude remarks.

The manager said that's when Limmer reportedly stepped in to defend the manager and Landry left the store and headed to his vehicle, court documents stated.

Jeffrey Limmer

That's when, documents say, Landry went to his vehicle, came back with a gun, and walked back toward the entrance of the McDonald's.

Court documents stated that's when Landry opened the door of the McDonald's, lifted the gun and shot Limmer multiple times.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The suspect then fled in a pickup truck.

According to arrest records, bond for Landry has been denied.