Houston apartment fire: 1 firefighter, 2 people injured in apartment fire on Park Place

Houston firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire that sparked up on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire is located at 8282 Park Place.

The Houston Fire Department said one firefighter and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area while officials are on scene.

