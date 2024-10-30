White Oak Music Hall Shooting: Man shot in drive by shooting outside venue

One man was taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting outside of White Oak Music Hall on Wednesday night.

Houston police said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot one time, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the victim was in the smoking area outside the location when a car driving northbound on Main fired several shots out of the vehicle.

Police said they are talking with management about the shooting. Officials said that one male may have been thrown out before the shooting.

Authorities said it's possible he was upset about being thrown out and did the drive-by shooting on the music hall.

Police said there were three stages going on at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, police stated that management decided to shut the venue down.