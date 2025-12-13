Houston weather: A weather rollercoaster could bring the first freeze

The Brief Showers Possible Ahead of a Front Cold Start To The Week Back To Spring-Like Warmth Later Next Week



Dense fog developed across Houston early this morning and will linger throughout the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued and expired at 9am.

We saw a few delays at both Bush and Hobby, but nothing like the ground stop we saw on Friday morning.

Mixed weekend weather

Moisture increases ahead of a frontal system today with spotty showers and highs in the mid 70s and an isolated storm possible.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, ushering in much cooler air on Sunday.

There may be some rain early Sunday, but the big story will be the drop in temperatures.

Storms are not expected to be severe.

Cold Monday morning

With the cold front coming through, we could see our first freeze of the season on Monday morning.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect for much of Southeast Texas starting at midnight on Monday.

Low temperatures to fall into the 30s and some freezing temperatures are possible.

Wind chills in the 20s are likely. Check in with us on Fox Local and Fox26Houston.com for the latest forecast of a potential freeze on Monday.

For now, if you have sensitive plants, you may want to plan on covering them.

We typically average our first freeze of the year on Dec. 8, so we are a bit later than usual.

Mid-week warm up after cool spell

After the chilly stretch through early next week, southerly winds return by Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and possibly upper 70s by late next week.

Long range models show above average temperatures for much of Texas as we approach Christmas.

Houston 7-day forecast