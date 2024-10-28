In a shocking announcement on Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg revealed felony charges against five individuals accused of orchestrating an illegal cheating scheme that could have granted unearned certifications to as many as 400 teachers across Texas.

According to Mike Levine, a chief in the DA Office’s Public Corruption Division, the ringleader of the operation is believed to have grossed over $1 million through this elaborate scheme.

Photo of Vincent Grayson speaking to FOX 26 in 2023.

Those charged:

Vincent Grayson, 57: Head boys basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston ISD. Grayson is charged as the organizer of the cheating operation.

Tywana Gilford Mason, 51: Former director and VA certifying official at the Houston Training and Education Center. Mason allegedly used her position as a test proctor to keep the proxy scheme hidden.

Nicholas Newton, 35: Assistant principal at Booker T. Washington High School. Newton is accused of participating in the scheme by acting as a proxy test-taker.

Darian Nikole Wilhite, 22: A proctor at TACTIX who allegedly accepted bribes to enable Newton's actions as a testing proxy.

LaShonda Roberts, 39: Assistant principal at Yates High School. Roberts is accused of recruiting nearly 100 teachers to take part in the cheating scheme.

All five defendants face two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.