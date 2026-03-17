Houston Rodeo implements new dress code, citing 'family-friendly' values

The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially updated its Code of Conduct to include a specific dress code, targeting "inappropriate" or "excessively revealing" attire following a surge of guest complaints. Despite the rise of revealing western fashion trends on social media, local attendees interviewed at the gates largely support the crackdown, citing a need to keep the environment appropriate for children. Officials state that while they will work with guests to find a "solution"—such as changing clothes—those who refuse to comply will be escorted off the grounds without a ticket refund.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially updated its guest code of conduct to include a stricter dress code, a move officials say is necessary to preserve the event’s "family-friendly" atmosphere.

The change, which takes effect immediately as the Rodeo enters its final week, follows a surge of social media discourse regarding revealing attire at NRG Park.

"This is a family-friendly event. It’s been that way for 94 years," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "We have received the most complaints or comments or questions about dress code this year. We just felt like it was time... to make a public statement about what our expectations are."

Why you should care:

The New Standards

The updated policy explicitly bans clothing deemed "inappropriate," including:

Items with obscene language or graphics.

Excessively torn clothing or visible undergarments.

Outfits that expose "excessive portions of skin."

Face coverings that intentionally obscure identity, excluding those worn for religious, cultural, or medical reasons.

Boleman noted that while there is no specific "fingertip rule" for hemlines, security and staff are trained to identify attire that crosses the line.

"You know it when you see it," Boleman said. "We don't want to single people out; we want to give them the opportunity to address what they're wearing so they can come in and have a good time."

What they're saying:

Community Reaction

At the gates of NRG Park on Tuesday, the reaction from attendees was largely supportive.

"Being able to bring our kids to a family-friendly atmosphere is really important to us," said Natalia Lynn, who attended the Rodeo with her husband and children. "I think it's a great thing."

Modesta Cabrera, another attendee, echoed the sentiment, noting that the "clubification" of Rodeo fashion had become noticeable.

"I get you don't want to cover up too much, but you can't be showing too much either," Cabrera said. "There is a time and place for that."

The backstory:

Addressing Recent Controversies

The timing of the policy update has raised questions among some fans, coming just days after the Rodeo carnival was forced to close early Saturday night due to fights. It also follows the high-profile ejection of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo from a concert on March 10, an incident that led to the revocation of her ex-officio director status.

However, Boleman insisted the dress code update is an entirely separate matter.

"No, not really. We think those are separate issues," Boleman said regarding the Saturday night incidents. He added that the Hidalgo situation was also "completely separate" from the conduct update.

What's next:

Enforcement and Refunds

Rodeo officials stated that vendors inside the grounds are also being reminded of the code of conduct to ensure merchandise sold on-site meets the new standards.

For guests who travel from out of town only to be flagged at the gate, the Rodeo is not offering refunds. Instead, staff will work to find a "solution," such as allowing the guest to change clothes. Those who refuse to comply will be escorted from the facility.

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Sunday, March 22.