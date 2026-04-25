Harris County officials go door-to-door to help homeowners lower property tax bills

The Brief Harris County officials are going door-to-door in local neighborhoods to help residents apply for property tax exemptions and reduce their financial burden. Chief Appraiser Adam Bogard highlighted that these exemptions can decrease a home's taxable value for school purposes by $100,000, with additional savings available for seniors and those with disabilities. Homeowners must act quickly to claim these benefits, as the official filing deadline is less than a week away on April 30.



Harris County officials are hitting the pavement with a simple question for residents: "How’s your homestead?"

What we know:

In a new outreach initiative, local leaders are going door-to-door to ensure homeowners are taking full advantage of tax exemptions before a critical deadline.

On Thursday, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Annette Ramirez, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Adam Bogard visited the South Creek and Sunnyside neighborhoods to provide one-on-one assistance.

Why The Outreach Matters:

Officials say many residents are overpaying on their property taxes simply because they haven't filed the proper paperwork.

"I believe that government should actively work to reduce barriers and bring services directly to the community, because at the end of the day, this work is about the people," Ramirez said.

According to Chief Appraiser Adam Bogard, the financial impact of these exemptions is substantial:

School Tax Savings: A standard homestead exemption decreases the taxable value of a home by $140,000 for school tax purposes.

Seniors and Disability: For those over 65 or with a disability, the taxable value can be lowered by an additional $60,000.

Tax Freeze: Qualifying for these exemptions also freezes school taxes at the amount paid during the first year of eligibility.

The Deadline is Looming:

Homeowners don't have long to act. The deadline to file for property tax exemptions is April 30.

"Too many eligible homeowners aren't claiming exemptions," Ellis said. "These savings can help people stay in their homes and help families build wealth to pass on to the next generation."

How to Apply:

If you missed the officials in your neighborhood, you can still file your exemptions online through the Harris County Central Appraisal District (HCAD) website. Filing is free, and residents are encouraged to apply directly to avoid third-party fees.