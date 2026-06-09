Texas funeral fraudster Javian Major sentenced to 2 years in prison after violating probation

The Brief Javian Major, the subject of multiple Breaking Bond investigations, previously pleaded guilty to forgery after customers accused him of stealing life insurance money, charging for services that were never performed, and mishandling human remains. Major's probation was revoked after authorities determined he continued working in the funeral industry, a direct violation of the terms of his sentence. Victims say the prison term falls short of justice, arguing families still have unanswered questions about missing ashes, mishandled remains, and financial losses dating back several years.



A man repeatedly accused of exploiting grieving families through an unlicensed funeral business has been sentenced to two years in prison after violating probation by continuing to work in the funeral industry despite a court order barring him from doing so.

Javian Major sentenced to prison after violating probation in funeral fraud case

The backstory:

Javian Major has been the subject of about half a dozen Breaking Bond reports. He's accused of taking advantage of people while operating an unlicensed funeral business.

Javian Major

A few years ago, several of Major's customers accused him of stealing life insurance funds and charging for funerals and embalmings that didn't happen and mishandling bodies.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to forgery and was given probation.

His probation was revoked because he continued to work in the funeral industry, something he was ordered not to do.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

What they're saying:

"It took a lot of work, and I'll give props to our show, "Breaking Bond." I'll give props to all the other people who kept calling in and kept notifying you, and I, of what's going on with Major. I'll give props to the probation department for putting together an extensive report on his violations, and finally he got sentenced to the max, which unfortunately is just two years. But thank God, we finally got him in the prison system," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers.

While victims like Pamela Busby are glad Major is behind bars, they say they don't feel like justice was served.

"No victims from 2021 to 2026 got any justice," Busby said. Most of the victims don't have the right ashes, most of them didn't get any ashes. "That's disgusting. It breaks me to my heart."

What's next:

Major is also on probation in Louisiana, so officials there could also take action.