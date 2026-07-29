More residents report pest problems at senior apartment complex in The Woodlands

The Brief More residents are coming forward and raising concerns about conditions at a senior affordable apartment complex in The Woodlands. Several elderly residents claim their apartments are infested with rats, bed bugs or roaches at Pineview at Grogansmill. Management responded saying they take these issues seriously.



More residents are coming forward and raising concerns about conditions at a senior affordable apartment complex in The Woodlands.

More residents share pest problem reports at senior apartment complex in The Woodlands

What we know:

Earlier this week, FOX 26 reported that elderly residents claimed there was a rat infestation at Pineview at Grogansmill along Woodstead Court.

After that story aired, FOX 26 received several emails from other residents who said their apartments have also been infested with roaches and bed bugs.

The other side:

A resident who wants to remain anonymous described the conditions:

"A lot of people complain about how bad the roaches are, but the management doesn't care. Residents complain and complain again. It's nasty. It's dirty. They got bedbugs and don't know how to get rid of them. One man left because of the rat problem. One lady had up to eight to nine rats in her apartment. It's very difficult because a lot of us are wheelchair-bound or have walkers, they need maintenance to come in and help us."

The other side:

A spokesperson for Pineview at Grogansmill sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"Once notified of a problem in June, we engaged with our third-party vendor to expand services and address it directly. We take these issues seriously and will further investigate to ensure there is a permanent solution to this problem. We appreciate residents' patience at this time and will stay in close contact as we continue to monitor any units brought to our attention."

Residents told FOX 26 they want management to do more to resolve the problems.