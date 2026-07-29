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Man rescued after falling into manhole in North Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Updated July 29, 2026 7:11 PM CDT Published July 29, 2026 6:05 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities have rescued a man who fell into a manhole on Wednesday afternoon. 
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the man fell into a manhole at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities have rescued a man who fell into a manhole, officials said. 

Harris County: Man falls into manhole, authorities working to free him

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the man fell into a manhole at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive. 

Officials said the man was currently trapped and had to be rescued. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Officials stated the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

The man's name was not released by authorities.

Officials did not provide any information on how the man fell into the manhole.  

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office

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