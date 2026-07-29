Man rescued after falling into manhole in North Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities have rescued a man who fell into a manhole, officials said.
Harris County: Man falls into manhole, authorities working to free him
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the man fell into a manhole at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive.
Officials said the man was currently trapped and had to be rescued.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)
Officials stated the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The man's name was not released by authorities.
Officials did not provide any information on how the man fell into the manhole.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office