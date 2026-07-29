Man rescued after falling into manhole in North Harris County

The Brief Harris County authorities have rescued a man who fell into a manhole on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the man fell into a manhole at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive.



Harris County authorities have rescued a man who fell into a manhole, officials said.

Harris County: Man falls into manhole, authorities working to free him

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the man fell into a manhole at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive.

Officials said the man was currently trapped and had to be rescued.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Officials stated the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The man's name was not released by authorities.

Officials did not provide any information on how the man fell into the manhole.