Driver dies in east Houston after crashing into 18-wheeler
HOUSTON - One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler in east Houston early Sunday morning, according to police.
Houston: Deadly crash on Dorsett
What we know:
The crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Dorsett Avenue near Pillot Street.
Officials at the scene believe a vehicle was moving north on Dorsett when it struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the side of the road.
The vehicle reportedly ended up in the grass near the scene and caught fire.
Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle when the crash happened. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
The driver has not been identified at this time.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police