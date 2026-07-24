Contractor dead after ground collapse on-site in City of Liberty

The Brief A contractor working on the Minglewood Wastewater Project is dead after the ground collapsed beneath them. Officials say the worker was standing next to a protective box in the ground. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



A contractor was killed while working on a project in Liberty on Thursday, according to officials from the City of Liberty.

Ground gives out beneath contractor

What we know:

City officials report the contractor was working on the Minglewood Wastewater Project when the ground collapsed beneath them.

According to the City of Liberty, the worker had been standing next to a protective box on the ground, placed for worker's safety, when the ground opened up beneath them.

The contractor was recovered by first responders.

An investigation is underway.

What we don't know:

Their identity is not being released at this time.