Harris Co. judge repeatedly ended woman's probation 'unsatisfactorily' before new theft charge, records show

The Brief Defendant avoided prison: Court records show prosecutors sought to revoke Mya Johnson's probation in three separate cases, but Judge Lori Chambers Gray instead terminated each probation "unsatisfactorily." New charges filed: Johnson now faces a new theft charge and is also wanted in Fort Bend County on a bond forfeiture while previously out on a $100,000 bond in a robbery case.



A Harris County woman accused of being part of an organized retail theft ring remained free despite repeatedly violating probation after a judge ended three probation cases with an "unsatisfactory termination" — a practice critics say is unique to Harris County and allows repeat offenders to avoid prison.

Critics question Harris County's use of 'unsatisfactory' probation terminations

What they're saying:

Being unsatisfactorily terminated from probation is not a legal term. Yet criminal court judges in Harris County use it all the time and it's not used anywhere else in the state. Judges are basically rewarding defendants for not abiding by their conditions of probation.

Mya Johnson is a perfect example of how being on probation can be a joke in Harris County.

"I've never seen a defendant who had been unsatisfactorily terminated from probation three times in basically less than two years," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. "This is a first."

Johnson is part of an organized retail theft ring.

According to court documents, Johnson and her two co-defendants stole from stores like Ulta, Sephora, and LuluLemon.

Charging documents state the trio stole 42 jackets and 32 pants from LuluLemon.

"As much as you want to blame Mya Johnson for committing all these offenses, I blame our criminal justice system, because they keep allowing her to do it," said Kahn. "There is no punishment, no ramifications, and no consequences."

262nd Judge Lori Chambers Gray terminated Johnson's three probated sentences unsatisfactorily.

In all three cases, the District Attorney's Office filed motions to adjudicate Johnson's guilt and send her to prison, but Gray let her remain free.

Last week, Johnson picked up a new theft charge. She's wanted in Fort Bend County for bond forfeiture. She was out of jail on a $100,000 bond in that county for robbery.