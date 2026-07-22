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Community meeting held in Houston's East End following deadly ICE shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 22, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Community meeting held following deadly ICE shooting in Houston
Community meeting held following deadly ICE shooting in Houston

Community meeting held following deadly ICE shooting in Houston

A community meeting was held on Wednesday evening following the deadly ICE shooting in Houston earlier this month. FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann was at the meeting and has the latest. 

The Brief

    • A community meeting on immigration enforcement was held Wednesday in Houston's East End following the deadly ICE shooting.
    • Earlier this month, authorities say Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent while heading to his construction job.
    • Residents gathered to hear updates from local leaders and ask questions about the incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A community meeting on immigration enforcement was held Wednesday night in Houston's East End following the ICE shooting that killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Houston community meeting held following deadly Houston ICE shooting

What we know:

Earlier this month, authorities say Araujo was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent while heading to his construction job.

Residents gathered to hear updates from local leaders and ask questions about the incident. Super Neighborhood 64 and 88 hosted the information meeting.

Elected officials, including State Senator Carol Alvarado, Houston City Council Member Alejandra Salinas, and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, attended the meeting.

Teare said his office is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. He said investigators are collecting evidence, gathering surveillance video, and interviewing witnesses.

"This is an independent investigation. We are investigating state crimes that may have been committed. The medical examiner ruled Mr. Salgado's death a homicide," Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said.

"Thanks to the Texas Rangers coming in, we have more clarity from both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. We are on our way to getting a real picture of what happened," Teare added.

The district attorney also asked anyone with information about the case to come forward and speak with his office as the investigation continues.

The Source: Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, members who spoke at community meeting on Wednesday evening. 

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