The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha is moving toward the Gulf Coast and will then turn west. It is expected to track over Louisiana and weaken considerably before reaching the Houston area. The timing, coverage and intensity remain uncertain.



Tropical Storm Bertha is prompting watches and warnings along the Gulf Coast as the storm continues on a path that could impact Texas.

Tropical Storm Bertha path

On Tuesday morning, Bertha was located in the northeastern Gulf – about 100 miles southwest of Panama City – and was slowly moving northwest toward the coast.

Bertha is expected to turn westward over the next day and track toward Louisiana.

The low may eventually drift closer to Southeast Texas, but probably in a much weaker state by the time it gets to Houston.

Tropical Storm Bertha strength & impacts

Tropical Storm Bertha currently has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center says it could strengthen slightly on Tuesday, but then it will gradually weaken through the week.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

While tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect along the coast for parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, Bertha is not expected to be a high-impact event for Houston.

There is a possibility of strong storms Wednesday evening as tropical moisture begins moving into the area. The timing, coverage and intensity remain uncertain, with additional rounds of scattered storms possible Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Storm Bertha remains disorganized and is expected to weaken considerably before reaching our area. Minor effects could include scattered downpours and slightly breezier conditions, but significant wind or storm-surge impacts are not expected.