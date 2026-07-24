Man shot, killed at north Harris County apartment complex

The Brief Constable deputies found a man fatally shot at an apartment complex near I-45 and and Rankin Road. Authorities say the runaway suspect is described as a "tall Hispanic male" dressed in all black. Others are being asked to avoid the scene as authorities search the area.



A suspect is now on the run after killing a man at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Harris County shooting: Apartment complex on Ella Boulevard

What we know:

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the shooting happened at the Montecello on Cranbrook Apartments on Ella Boulevard near I-45 and Rankin Road.

Constable deputies were called to the complex and found a man shot near the playground at the complex. Authorities tried to save the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman)

Officials say the runaway suspect has been described as a "tall Hispanic male with a mustache and beard, last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans."

Authorities are now searching the area and asking others to avoid the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.