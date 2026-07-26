Multiple apartments damaged in southeast Houston fire

The Brief Multiple fire departments were called to an apartment complex on Bissonnet Street Saturday night. The Bellaire fire chief says at least 16 units were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Residents at a Bellaire apartment complex had to be relocated after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

Houston: Bellaire apartment fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pont Alba apartments on Bissonnet Street near Mulberry Lane.

Bellaire Fire Chief Davis Farquhar says the fire was handled as a three-alarm response. Units from Bellaire, West University, Southside, and Houston Fire Departments were called to help.

Chief Farquhar said around 16 units were damaged in the fire.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion. No other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist residents who have been displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials couldn't confirm how many residents were displaced.