22-year-old arrested after Galveston County raids net 11.5 pounds of meth

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The Brief Galveston County authorities arrested a 22-year-old man and seized 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of pressed pills and a pill press during a series of searches at homes and storage facilities Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Mone Ford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than four grams and less than 200 grams. Ford was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed five search warrants throughout the county Friday.



Galveston County authorities arrested a 22-year-old man and seized 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of pressed pills and a pill press during a series of searches at homes and storage facilities Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mone Ford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than four grams and less than 200 grams. Ford was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams. Ford was given a $2,000,000 bond.

What we know:

The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed five search warrants throughout the county Friday at:

31st Street Store and Lock in Texas City

Bo's Self-Storage in La Marque

U-Haul Moving and Storage in La Marque

A home in Dickinson

A home in Texas City

Authorities said a K9 unit conducted a free-air sniff at another storage unit, resulting in a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a firearm.

In all, authorities said the operation resulted in the seizure of:

11.5 LBS of methamphetamine

500 pressed methamphetamine pills

1 OZ of cocaine

50 fentanyl pressed pills

3 LBS of marijuana

1 Pill Press

Body Armor

1 Smith and Wesson handgun

U.S. Currency