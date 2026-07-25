22-year-old arrested after Galveston County raids net 11.5 pounds of meth
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Galveston County authorities arrested a 22-year-old man and seized 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of pressed pills and a pill press during a series of searches at homes and storage facilities Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mone Ford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than four grams and less than 200 grams. Ford was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams. Ford was given a $2,000,000 bond.
What we know:
The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed five search warrants throughout the county Friday at:
- 31st Street Store and Lock in Texas City
- Bo's Self-Storage in La Marque
- U-Haul Moving and Storage in La Marque
- A home in Dickinson
- A home in Texas City
Authorities said a K9 unit conducted a free-air sniff at another storage unit, resulting in a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a firearm.
In all, authorities said the operation resulted in the seizure of:
- 11.5 LBS of methamphetamine
- 500 pressed methamphetamine pills
- 1 OZ of cocaine
- 50 fentanyl pressed pills
- 3 LBS of marijuana
- 1 Pill Press
- Body Armor
- 1 Smith and Wesson handgun
- U.S. Currency
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office