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22-year-old arrested after Galveston County raids net 11.5 pounds of meth

By
FOX 26 Houston
Galveston County
Published July 25, 2026 11:54 AM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 11:54 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Galveston County authorities arrested a 22-year-old man and seized 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of pressed pills and a pill press during a series of searches at homes and storage facilities Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
    • Mone Ford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than four grams and less than 200 grams. Ford was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams
    • The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed five search warrants throughout the county Friday.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Galveston County authorities arrested a 22-year-old man and seized 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of pressed pills and a pill press during a series of searches at homes and storage facilities Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mone Ford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than four grams and less than 200 grams. Ford was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams. Ford was given a $2,000,000 bond.

What we know:

The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed five search warrants throughout the county Friday at:

  • 31st Street Store and Lock in Texas City
  • Bo's Self-Storage in La Marque
  • U-Haul Moving and Storage in La Marque
  • A home in Dickinson
  • A home in Texas City

Authorities said a K9 unit conducted a free-air sniff at another storage unit, resulting in a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a firearm.

In all, authorities said the operation resulted in the seizure of:

  • 11.5 LBS of methamphetamine
  • 500 pressed methamphetamine pills
  • 1 OZ of cocaine
  • 50 fentanyl pressed pills
  • 3 LBS of marijuana
  • 1 Pill Press
  • Body Armor
  • 1 Smith and Wesson handgun
  • U.S. Currency

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office 

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