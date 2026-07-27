Houston crash: 1 dead after head-on crash between truck, sedan on Tidwell Road

The Brief A male is dead after getting into a head-on crash in the East Houston area on Tidwell Road. Police say the other driver, a female, is in stable but critical condition at the hospital. Sergeant Dallas says the male driver of the Hyundai Sonata is believed to have crossed over the lane and hit the GMC pick-up truck driven by the female.



One driver is dead and another in the hospital after a major crash in the East Houston area late Sunday evening.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant Dallas says officers received a call about a head-on collision on Tidwell Road near Mesa Road around 11 p.m.

The crash was between a GMC pick-up truck and a Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan. Sgt. Dallas reports speed and alcohol might have played a factor in the crash.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Preliminary results show the GMC was driving westbound on Tidwell Road when the Honda Sonata driver is believed to have crossed over the line and hit the truck head-on.

Sgt. Dallas states the male driver of the Sonata was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The female driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where she was last reported to be undergoing surgeries. According to Sgt. Dallas, she is in stable but critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The casus behind the crash is still unknown until police complete their investigation.