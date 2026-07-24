Man found guilty in crash that killed Harris County deputy constable, her child

The Brief Omar Alvarado was found guilty of two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Alvarado killed a Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy and her 8-year-old daughter. The peace officer and her daughter were in a vehicle that was struck from behind.



A man has been found guilty of a crash that killed a Harris County deputy constable and her young daughter in 2024.

Man found guilty in death of Katherine Hutson

What we know:

Omar Jose Alvarado, 24, was found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

One of the charges was manslaughter of a peace officer for killing Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable Katherine Hutson. The other was for the death of Hutson's eight-year-old daughter, Kacey.

What we don't know:

Alvarado's sentencing has not been set at this time.

The backstory:

The crash happened in November 2024 on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

Constable Hutson had been working an off-duty traffic control job for a construction crew at the time of the crash. She was inside her white Chevrolet Impala with its emergency light bar equipment on, positioned behind the construction crew for safety. Kacey was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to investigators, Alvarado was driving a gray Mazda 3 westbound on the freeway when he struck the Impala from behind. The impact caused a fiery explosion, killing both Hutson and her daughter at the scene. A 25-year-old female passenger in Alvarado’s vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.