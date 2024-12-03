Katy Freeway crash: Suspect in jail after hospitalization for crash involving deputy, child

The Brief Omar Jose Alvarado, 23, is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the deadly crash that killed Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Katherine Hutson, 46, and her 8-year-old daughter, Kacey Hutson. Alvarado was found to be impaired at the time of the accident and was hospitalized for his injuries before being booked in Harris County Jail. The deputy was working an off-duty traffic control job for a construction crew at the time of the crash when her vehicle, with emergency lights on, was hit and then caught fire.



The 23-year-old man charged in the fiery crash that killed a Harris County deputy constable and her 8-year-old daughter has been booked into jail after being released from the hospital, Houston police said Monday.

Omar Jose Alvarado faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 22 crash in the 6800 block of the Katy Freeway. He was treated for injuries he suffered in the crash before being taken to the Harris County Jail, police said.

Omar Jose Alvarado (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Katherine Hutson, 46, and her daughter, Kacey Hutson were killed in the crash. Katherine Hutson had been working an off-duty traffic control job for a construction crew at the time of the crash. She was inside her white Chevrolet Impala with its emergency light bar equipment on, positioned behind the construction crew for safety. Kacey was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to investigators, Alvarado was driving a gray Mazda 3 westbound on the freeway when he struck the Impala from behind. The impact caused a fiery explosion, killing both Hutson and her daughter at the scene. A 25-year-old female passenger in Alvarado’s vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said Alvarado was impaired at the time of the crash. He was questioned at the scene before being hospitalized for his injuries. Charges were filed against him while he remained under medical care.

Alvarado is being held in the Harris County Jail until further legal proceedings.