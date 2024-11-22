article

A Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable and her young daughter died in a fiery three-vehicle crash in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

According to the constable's office, Deputy Constable Katherine Hutson, 46, was working an extra job when she and her daughter Kacey were killed.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and I-610.

According to the constable's office, Deputy Constable Hutson was working an extra job providing a police presence for road improvements. Police say they appear to have been in a stationary vehicle on the right shoulder of the freeway when another car struck their vehicle.

A bucket truck was also impacted in the crash. A road worker was standing outside the vehicle and sustained some burns. Police initially reported it was a TxDOT worker, but TxDOT has since said that is not the case.

The road worker and a passenger in the striking vehicle were taken to the hospital, police say. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating. An investigation will be conducted to determine if the driver was impaired or not.