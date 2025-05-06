Expand / Collapse search
Atascocita shooting: Suspect arrested, allegedly killed mother of his kids

By
Published  May 6, 2025 10:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Thomas Sonnier was charged with murder in connection with the death of 39-year-old Colencia Davidson.
    • Sonnier allegedly hid in Davidson's garage before attacking and shooting her.
    • Sheriff Gonzalez reports Davidson was in an abusive relationship with Sonnier and had separated from him.

HOUSTON - The murder suspect connected to the shooting of a woman outside her home in Atascocita has been arrested and charged in Harris County.

Arrest made in Upper Lake Drive shooting

Court records state 44-year-old Thomas Sonnier is charged with murder for the shooting death of Colencia Davidson, 39, the mother of his kids.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Davidson was in a physically abusive relationship with Sonnier, and had separated from him.

RELATED: Atascocita shooting: Woman found dead, suspect on the run

Thomas Sonnier

The backstory:

Harris County deputies were called to Davidson's home in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive and found her in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to records, Sonnier allegedly hid in Davidson's garage and waited for her to get home. He then attacked her in her driveway before shooting her multiple times, documents claim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davidson worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Sonnier was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

What's next:

Sonnier will appear in court on Wednesday.

