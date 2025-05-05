Atascocita shooting: Woman found dead, suspect on the run

Harris County authorities are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Atascocita and are searching for the suspected shooter.

Constable Mark Hermann reports law enforcement were at the scene in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.