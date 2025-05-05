Expand / Collapse search
Brenham girl, 10, swept away by rising water found dead

Updated  May 6, 2025 12:20pm CDT
Brenham
FULL UPDATE: Brenham girl found dead after being swept away

Authorities say a 10-year-old girl's body has been recovered after she was swept away in floodwaters while walking home from school on Monday.

The Brief

    • A 10-year-old girl was swept away by rising water in Brenham on Monday.
    • Family members say she was found dead on Tuesday.
    • Teams searched overnight and into the morning for the girl.

BRENHAM, Texas - A 10-year-old girl who was swept away by rising water in Brenham on Monday has been found dead, officials say.

Her family identified the girl as Devah Woods.

Devah Woods (Photo provided by family)

Brenham girl swept away in Brenham

The backstory:

Authorities say the Brenham Elementary School third-grade student and her sister were walking home from school on Monday, not playing in the water. The weather was so rapid that the creek rose quickly, and the 10-year-old got swept away in the water. Her sister, officials stated, was able to run for help.

According to reports, a male neighbor who was close by saw what happened and was able to get in the water to try to rescue the child. However, he was unsuccessful. He was able to get out of the water and was seen by EMS. 

Brenham girl found dead after being swept away, family says

Family members say a 10-year-old girl has been found dead after she was swept away by quick rising flood waters in Brenham on Monday.

Authorities with the Brenham Police Department also attempted a rescue but were also swept away. However, they were rescued downstream and were treated. 

Search underway in Brenham after child was swept away by rising water

A rescue operation is underway after a child was swept away by quickly rising waters. This is near Fireman's Park in Brenham.

Overnight search for missing girl

Dig deeper:

Two swift water rescue teams were seen searching the waters near Burleson Street Bridge for the missing girl on Monday. 

Officials stated late Monday that water-based rescue operations were being temporarily scaled back due to another band of heavy thunderstorms that was moving through the area. However, throughout the night, land-based search teams, drones equipped with thermal imaging, and specially trained canines continued the search for the missing 10-year-old.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, four swift water rescue teams continued operations, including teams from Washington County Search and Rescue and Texas Task Force 1 – Conroe and San Antonio divisions.

On the ground, canine units resumed their search while drones scanned the area from above.

Texas Parks and Wildlife and DPS aircraft and drones also offered assistance.

Brenham ISD responds

What they're saying:

Dear Brenham ISD Families, Staff, and Community,

Yesterday, during the severe weather that impacted our area, a student from Brenham Elementary was caught in floodwaters and is currently missing. Search efforts remain ongoing.

Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be shared at this time.

Counseling and support services will be available for students and staff. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

We are deeply grateful for the continued efforts of local law enforcement, fire, EMS, specialized rescue teams, and the many community members who have offered their support.

The Source: Information provided by the Brenham Police Department and family members at the scene of the search.

