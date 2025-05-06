Expand / Collapse search
Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy arrested on sexual assault of a child charge, relieved of duty

By
Updated  May 6, 2025 5:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.
    • According to authorities, 43-year-old Daniel Torres Guzman is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, who is a family member, in February.
    • His bond was set at $150,000, which he posted on Tuesday morning.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested Monday night on charges that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, Dickinson police said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy arrested

According to authorities, 43-year-old Daniel Torres Guzman is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, who is a family member, in February.

Daniel Torres Guzman

Officials said Guzman was arrested in Santa Fe on Monday by Dickinson police and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit without incident and booked into the Galveston County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $150,000, which he posted on Tuesday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Guzman was relieved of his duties as a volunteer reserve deputy in light of his arrest. Officials said he is no longer associated with the sheriff's office in any capacity. 

Harris County officials said Guzman joined the agency as a reserve deputy in 2012. 

What they're saying:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office also said in their statement, "The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Command includes about 200 deputies with the same training, legal authority, and responsibilities as full-time deputies. The primary difference is they volunteer their services without pay."

The Source: Information provided by Dickinson Police Department. 

