Houston family BBQ ends with at least 14 shot, 1 dead

The Brief At least 14 were shot, and 1 person died in a Southeast Houston shooting on May 4, 2025. Police believe the shooting started when an uninvited guest showed up to a family BBQ. Anyone with information or who may have been at the scene is asked to call the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.



Houston Police say at least 14 people were shot, and one person has died in a shooting at a family gathering in the 6000 block of Cherryhill Ave in Southeast Houston.

Mass Shooting in Houston

The Latest:

Houston Police officials say the shooting was reported just after midnight.

Investigators believe an uninvited guest showed up to the gathering and was asked to leave. Police say as the uninvited guest was leaving, that person began shooting. There was returned gunfire from other guests at the gathering.

At least 14 people have been shot, and one person has died. Many of the people injured are in critical condition. Some are in surgery because of their injuries.

Police say multiple people were detained for questioning, but the shooting is still under investigation. It is not clear if the suspect who started the shooting is among the detained or the injured.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking those who were at the gathering to contact authorities, saying there may be evidence in their vehicles that could help with this case. Contact the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or call Crimestoppers at 713-222-5237 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.