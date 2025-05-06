Sugar Land shooting: Suspect shot by authorities after opening fire near golf course

The Brief Authorities on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in Sugar Land on Tuesday night. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of Greatwood Lake and Forestlake Drive. Police said they responded to reports of a man opening fire near a golf course. Officers arrived and returned fire.



Sugar Land shooting: Suspect shot by officers

What we know:

Sugar Land police said this all began after they received reports of a man opening fire near a golf course in the area of Greatwood Lake and Forestlake Drive on Tuesday evening.

Pete Lara, Chief of Police for the City of Sugar Land Police Department, said, they just before 7:45 p.m. residents called in a shots-fired call in the neighborhood.

Lara said a officer was in the area on an unrelated matter and was able to respond to the scene along with several other officers.

Authorities said when they arrived, they confronted a white male, who was said to be in his late 20's or early 30's, who was found to be firing a weapon into the ground.

Lara said as officers were confronting the suspect, shots were fired by officers with the suspect being shot.

Lara stated three officers were involved in the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Photo from the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the condition of the suspect who was wounded.

His name has also not been released by authorities.