Long-time Houston media member hospitalized after alleged drunk driver hits her head on

Houston media member struck by alleged drunk driver who was already out on bond

Full disclosure: I know Cheri Pressley, as do most journalists, who have covered Houston for decades.

"In 1987, I went to work for Channel 2, KPRC, from 1987 to 2008," Cheri said. "After that, I went to work for the city of Houston, for HCTV, formally called the Municipal Channel."

The backstory:

On April 12, 23-year-old Edward Hernandez is charged with DWI.

"He gets out on a general order $100 bond, and he's back in the community," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

On Saturday, April 26, Cheri was driving on the HOV lane of the Gulf Freeway when police say Hernandez was driving the wrong way.

"My driver's door was somehow punched in, and that metal broke my femur," said Cheri, who suffered three breaks total.

Dig deeper:

Cheri says the arresting officer told her something surprising about Hernandez.

"This guy is out on bond for a DUI last week or the week before," she said. "I was stunned."

The D.A.'s office wanted his bond set at $50,000.

"This is a serious offense, Cheri Pressley is lucky to be alive," Kahan said.

But 337th Judge Colleen Gaido set Hernandez's bond at just $25,000. He was a free man in no time.

What they're saying:

"It's like he got rewarded because Cheri didn't die," said Kahan. "If Cheri had died, certainly it would have resulted in a more severe offense and likely a higher bond."

"He crawled out of his vehicle, and tried to escape, ran across the mainlanes," Cheri said. That is not someone willing to take accountability and responsibility."