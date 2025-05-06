Harris County crime: Machete threat, attack leads to arrest in Humble

The Brief David Rodriguez is charged with injuring an 11-year-old girl and assaulting his wife and her 15-year-old daughter. Authorities say he threatened to kill them with a machete after forcing his way into their home. Deputies observed visible injuries on all three victims; Rodriguez has a prior assault-family violence conviction.



A Harris County man is facing felony charges after documents say he assaulted his wife and her two daughters — one just 11-years-old — during a violent outburst that ended with him allegedly threatening to kill them while wielding a machete.

What we know:

According to a charging document, 29-year-old David Rodriguez is accused of injuring a child and assaulting a family member during a series of attacks on May 4. Deputies say Rodriguez shoved the 11-year-old girl into a refrigerator, leaving visible bruising, and threw her 15-year-old sister into a chair.

The documents say the girls’ mother told deputies that Rodriguez broke into their home on Greens Road through a side door he had a key to and told the family they weren’t allowed to leave. She said Rodriguez physically assaulted each of them while she held their 2-month-old daughter, according to documents.

The Machete:

After escaping the house and taking refuge at a neighbor’s residence, the victims told deputies Rodriguez continued threatening them from outside — yelling "I’m going to kill her" while holding a machete, according to documents.

Documents say deputies observed visible injuries on all three victims. Investigators also confirmed Rodriguez had a prior conviction for assault-family violence.

Assistant District Attorney L. Boughal accepted felony charges of injury to a child and assault-family violence with a previous conviction.