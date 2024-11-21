15-year-old 'driving to the store for his dying mother' crashes in Northeast Houston, 2-year-old killed

The Brief A 15-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed on Tidwell Wednesday evening. The teen's 2-year-old brother was killed in the crash. The 15-year-old told neighbors he was driving to the store to get items to help his mother, who is on dialysis.



A 15-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV at the time of a tragic accident that killed his 2-year-old brother.

The fatal crash happened in Northeast Houston on Wednesday.

The teenager was driving a white Honda SUV on Tidwell around 6:00 p.m. and, according to Houston police, he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into trees, killing his 2-year-old passenger, his baby brother.

The 15-year-old told neighbors that he was driving to get items for his ailing mother.

Get news, weather and more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"He told my grandson his mom is on dialysis, and she's dying. Now I understand why he was driving the car because his mom is sick, and he was going to the store to get some items for her. My grandson also told me that because the baby was in the car, he was telling the baby to sit down. I guess he was all over the place or whatever. Can you imagine a 15-year-old trying to see after his brother in that state?" says neighbor Beverly Simon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Remnants of the crash litter the steep embankment on Tidwell near Mesa Drive where Houston Police investigators say the 15-year-old crashed.

The 2-year-old was not in a child seat at the time of the accident, according to detectives.

"My heart is hurting for the family. The mother she's sick. She's lost her baby. This kid has to live with this for the rest of his life," Simon added.

She says she's praying the teenager is not in legal trouble.

"No, he shouldn't be charged. I think they should look at the whole picture here. My prayer is that God comforts him and everybody that can give a prayer up, pray for this kid. Pray for this family. Pray for this kid's mind. Pray for him wholeheartedly," Simon explained.

She also says she hopes the 15-year-old will get help, including counseling. She says he is traumatized and not a criminal.

Houston police detectives say the investigation is continuing.