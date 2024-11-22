Man charged in deadly Katy Freeway crash involving deputy and child

The Brief Omar Jose Alvarado, 23, faces intoxication manslaughter charges for a fatal crash that killed a Harris County deputy and an 8-year-old girl on Katy Freeway. The deputy was providing traffic control for roadwork when her vehicle, with emergency lights on, was hit by Alvarado's car, causing it to ignite. Alvarado, impaired at the time of the accident, remains hospitalized and will be jailed following his recovery; another passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Houston authorities have arrested and charged 23-year-old Omar Jose Alvarado with intoxication manslaughter following a catastrophic collision that occurred early Tuesday morning on the Katy Freeway.

RELATED: Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable, daughter killed in fiery crash

The crash, reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. near the 6800 block of West Interstate Highway 10, led to the deaths of two individuals, a 46-year-old female Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputy and her 8-year-old daughter.

Officials from the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division report that Deputy Constable Katherine Hutson, operating an extra job associated with traffic control for nearby construction, was parked in a white Chevrolet Impala in a protective stance behind the construction crew.

The vehicle, with emergency lights activated, was struck by Alvarado's gray Mazda 3, resulting in a fiery explosion that pronounced both the deputy and the juvenile passenger deceased at the scene.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The incident also injured a 25-year-old female passenger in Alvarado's vehicle, who is currently being treated with non-life-threatening conditions.

Alvarado, who remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash, was found to be under the influence at the time of the incident. Upon his discharge, Alvarado is slated to be transferred to Harris County Jail.

His mugshot will be released once he is out of the hospital. Houston police shared a correction Friday night saying a mugshot they released was not of the suspect but of another man with the same name who was not involved in the crash. They apologized for the mix-up.