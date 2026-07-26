Fatal early-morning crash shuts down northbound Interstate 45 in southeast Houston

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The Brief A Sunday morning crash on northbound Interstate 45 near Scarsdale Boulevard in southeast Houston left at least one person dead. The northbound main lanes and frontage road lanes were shut down shortly after 5 a.m. for a crash investigation and cleared around 8:45 a.m. Houston police have not yet released the victim's identity or details regarding what caused the crash.



A fatal early-morning crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Scarsdale Boulevard in southeast Houston on Sunday, authorities said.

Fatal crash on I-45

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the Gulf Freeway shortly after 5 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash resulted in at least one confirmed fatality, prompting police to close the northbound freeway lanes while investigators worked the scene. Traffic monitoring system Houston TranStar reported that the incident blocked two right shoulders and three frontage road lanes.

The roadway was reopened to traffic around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.