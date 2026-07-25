Off-duty Montgomery County firefighter arrested in connection to Conroe crash

The Brief Cristopher Molina was reportedly arrested on two charges. Molina allegedly tampered with evidence at the scene of a crash in Conroe. Police say four people were injured after a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.



A Montgomery County firefighter is accused of tampering with evidence regarding a Conroe crash that injured four people.

Conroe crash: Firefighter accused in connection

What we know:

Conroe Police say 29-year-old Cristopher Molina is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Molina allegedly tampered with evidence while off-duty after coming to a crash scene on Thursday evening.

(Photo courtesy of the Conroe Police Department)

More on the crash

Dig deeper:

The crash was reported at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at Avenue M Extension and Cedar Way Street.

Investigators say a Honda Accord was going east on Avenue M and was waiting to turn left onto Cedar Way. A Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to slow down as it was coming behind the Accord, then the Tahoe veered into oncoming traffic.

The Tahoe reportedly scraped the Accord, then crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Suburban that was going west on Avenue M.

A Toyota RAV4 going east on Avenue M then struck the Tahoe.

The driver and two minors in the Suburban were taken to a hospital. The driver and one of the minors were last said to be in critical condition as of Saturday morning. The second minor has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Tahoe was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say they are investigating whether intoxication played a role in the crash.

What we don't know:

Other details of Molina's alleged involvement are not available at this time.

Other than Molina, no one involved in this incident has been identified.