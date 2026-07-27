Houston weather: Heat wave builds Monday, triple digit heat possible this week

The Brief Heat wave begins today across Houston and Southeast Texas Triple-digit temperatures are possible through much of the week A few showers and thunderstorms could return this weekend



Sunny skies and high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday. Heat index values are climbing into the triple digits and the intense heat will possibly stay around for much of the week.

Heat builds today

High pressure is taking control, bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temperatures.

Afternoon heat index values will climb well into the triple digits, so take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

100-degree heat possible

Highs will push into the upper 90s across much of the area this week, with some communities potentially reaching 100 degrees or higher. Rain chances will remain very limited, but isolated afternoon storms are possible on Tuesday. Overall, though rain is offering little relief from the heat.

Rain chances creep back

The heat should continue into the weekend, but increasing moisture may bring back isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially by Sunday. Most of the weekend still looks hot, with rain remaining hit-and-miss.