Houston weather: Heat wave builds Monday, triple digit heat possible this week
HOUSTON - Sunny skies and high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday. Heat index values are climbing into the triple digits and the intense heat will possibly stay around for much of the week.
Heat builds today
High pressure is taking control, bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temperatures.
Afternoon heat index values will climb well into the triple digits, so take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
100-degree heat possible
Highs will push into the upper 90s across much of the area this week, with some communities potentially reaching 100 degrees or higher. Rain chances will remain very limited, but isolated afternoon storms are possible on Tuesday. Overall, though rain is offering little relief from the heat.
Rain chances creep back
The heat should continue into the weekend, but increasing moisture may bring back isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially by Sunday. Most of the weekend still looks hot, with rain remaining hit-and-miss.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority