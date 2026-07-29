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Harris County shooting: Teen taken into custody after firing shots at deputies, officials say

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 29, 2026 10:13 PM CDT
Published July 29, 2026 10:13 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A teen has been taken into custody after firing shots at deputies on Wednesday evening, officials said. 
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Branch Forest Drive and Highway 6. 
    • Gonzalez said deputies responded for a call for service involving a family disturbance with a weapon involved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen has been taken into custody after firing shots at deputies on Wednesday evening, officials said. 

Teen arrested after firing shots at Harris County deputies, officials say

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Branch Forest Drive and Highway 6. 

Gonzalez said deputies responded for a call for service involving a family disturbance with a weapon involved. 

When deputies arrived, officials said a teen male, possibly 17, fired shots at deputies. 

Officials said there were no injuries to deputies. 

The teen was later taken into custody. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the teen's identity or what charges he may be facing. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez 

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