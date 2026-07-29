Harris County shooting: Teen taken into custody after firing shots at deputies, officials say

The Brief A teen has been taken into custody after firing shots at deputies on Wednesday evening, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Branch Forest Drive and Highway 6. Gonzalez said deputies responded for a call for service involving a family disturbance with a weapon involved.



A teen has been taken into custody after firing shots at deputies on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Teen arrested after firing shots at Harris County deputies, officials say

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Branch Forest Drive and Highway 6.

Gonzalez said deputies responded for a call for service involving a family disturbance with a weapon involved.

When deputies arrived, officials said a teen male, possibly 17, fired shots at deputies.

Officials said there were no injuries to deputies.

The teen was later taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the teen's identity or what charges he may be facing.

The incident remains under investigation.