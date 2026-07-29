Harris County shooting: Teen taken into custody after firing shots at deputies, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen has been taken into custody after firing shots at deputies on Wednesday evening, officials said.
Teen arrested after firing shots at Harris County deputies, officials say
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Branch Forest Drive and Highway 6.
Gonzalez said deputies responded for a call for service involving a family disturbance with a weapon involved.
When deputies arrived, officials said a teen male, possibly 17, fired shots at deputies.
Officials said there were no injuries to deputies.
The teen was later taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the teen's identity or what charges he may be facing.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez