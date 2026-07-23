A teen has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at an apartment in the Friendswood-area.

Noah Dodson, 17, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a 59-year-old woman, according to the Houston Police Department.

Woman shot and killed in apartment

The backstory:

On Tuesday, police say they received a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting on El Dorado Boulevard near the intersection of Glenwest Drive.

According to officials, when they arrived they found a woman shot at least one time. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Noah Dodson mugshot

Police previously reported the woman was in an apartment with her two teenage sons.

The suspect allegedly rode up on a bicycle and fired several shots into the apartment. One of those shots struck the woman.

Officials believe this incident was a targeted shooting as there was an ongoing situation. Police stated they believe the suspect was probably after one of the teenage children in the apartment.

Dodson was later identified as the suspect and arrested.