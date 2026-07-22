All-clear issued after chemical incident at Arkema Houston facility

The Brief CAER has issued an "all clear" after a chemical incident at the Arkema Inc. facility near Houston on Wednesday morning. A previous message was sent saying officials detected a "small release" of H2S from a unit inside the facility on Haden Road. The exact cause of the H2S release has not yet been determined.



An "all clear" has been issued following a chemical incident at the Arkema Inc. facility near Houston on Wednesday morning.

Small release detected at chemical plant

What we know:

At 9:17 a.m., officials detected a "small release" of H2S from a unit inside the facility at 2231 Haden Road.

Arkema Inc. reported that the incident was completely confined inside the facility.

Emergency response teams responded to stop the leak and clean up the chemical release.

At 10:45 a.m., officials issued an "all clear" for the incident.

What they're saying:

Company officials emphasized that the safety of workers and neighbors was the primary focus of their response efforts.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the H2S release has not yet been determined.

Arkema Inc. says that the cause of the release will be thoroughly investigated.