How to stay active safely during Houston's dangerous heat

The Brief People who must remain active outdoors should begin hydrating before they feel thirsty. Cooling the wrists, forearms, neck and backs of the knees may help the body cool down. Water may not replace all the electrolytes and minerals lost through heavy sweating.



Whether they are working, exercising, running errands or caring for children, people may still need to remain active despite the heat.

FOX 26 spoke with Sean Harris, CEO and founder of Cypherdemics Fitness, about practical ways to stay safe while moving through Houston’s summer temperatures.

Hydrate Early:

One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until they feel thirsty to drink water.

Harris says thirst can be a sign the body is already trying to catch up.

He recommends drinking water about two hours before spending time outdoors and continuing to hydrate throughout the day. People who drink coffee or tea in the morning should hydrate before reaching for caffeinated beverages.

Cool Smarter:

Cooling towels can help lower body temperature, but Harris says placement matters.

Instead of cooling only the back of the neck, he recommends placing a cool towel or cold pack on areas including:

Wrists

Forearms

Back of the neck

Back

Behind the knees

Harris says those are areas where blood flows closer to the surface of the skin.

Beyond Water:

The body loses more than water while sweating. It also loses electrolytes and minerals.

Harris recommends replacing those electrolytes with powders, tablets or lower-sugar electrolyte drinks when spending extended periods outside or exercising.

Water-rich foods may also help with hydration, including:

Watermelon

Cucumbers

Grapes

Oranges

Berries

Harris says plain water may not replace everything the body loses through heavy sweating.

Dress Smart:

Clothing can also make a difference.

Harris recommends loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothing. He says long-sleeved athletic material may offer more protection from direct sunlight than a tank top or short-sleeved shirt.

While linen is lightweight, Harris says moisture-wicking athletic apparel may be more breathable during prolonged activity.

Know the Signs:

Dizziness that continues after sitting down, cooling off and drinking fluids could signal a more serious heat-related illness.

Harris says people should also take it seriously if they stop sweating while feeling overheated.

Anyone experiencing severe or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention.