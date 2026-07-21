Magnolia woman questions $2,327 Aqua Texas water bill showing 97,200 gallons of usage

The Brief Bill far above normal: The customer's July bill totaled $2,327.27, compared with her typical monthly bill of about $120. Questions massive water use: The bill shows 97,200 gallons of water used in one month—roughly the equivalent of five average backyard swimming pools. Utility investigating: Aqua Texas says it is reviewing the account to determine the cause of the unusually high usage and encourages customers with billing concerns to contact its customer service team.



A Magnolia woman says she was stunned after receiving a $2,327 water bill from Aqua Texas that showed her household used 97,200 gallons of water in one month—an amount she believes is impossible for her three-bedroom mobile home.

Magnolia woman disputes $2,327 Aqua Texas water bill

What they're saying:

The woman is a customer of Aqua Texas Utilities company. She has difficulty walking and talking and asked that we not show her face or use her name. We'll call her ‘Anne.’

She and her son live in a three-bedroom 2-bath mobile home in Magnolia.

Her water bill for July is $2,327.27.

Her reaction when she opened the bill?

"What the heck? When did I get an Olympic pool," ‘Anne’ said.

Her average monthly bill is around $120.

Her bill says she used 97,200 gallons of water in July.

"My house would be floating down the road," she said.

By the numbers:

So how much water is 97,200 gallons of water? Five average backyard swimming pools, over 2,400 standard bathtubs, and 736,000 water bottles.

How much would 97,200 gallons of water weigh? Just over 405 U.S. tons. The equivalent mass of about 200 average passenger cars.

Dig deeper:

"It's asinine," Anne said.

Paying a $2,400 water bill would be hard for just about everyone.

Anne is living on social security disability.

"I'll wait and see what Aqua says and what the Public Utility Commission says, and I'll go from there," she said.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 26, Aqua Texas said, "Aqua Texas is investigating this customer’s concerns to help determine the cause of the unusually high water usage reflected on the account. We encourage any customer with questions about their bill to contact our customer service team so we can review their account, investigate any unusual usage, and work with them to address their concerns."