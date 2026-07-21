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5-month-old Houston boy Maverick Vezia found safe

By
FOX 26 Houston
Missing Persons
Updated July 21, 2026 2:37 PM CDT Published July 21, 2026 12:46 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Maverick Vezia was found safe after being reported last seen near Houston on Saturday.
    • He is 5 months old.

HOUSTON - Authorities have located the previously missing 5-month-old boy who was last seen in the Houston area over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Maverick Vezia was located safe on Tuesday afternoon.

The 5-month old was said to have last been seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway in northeast Harris County.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any details on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Center for the Missing.

Missing PersonsHouston