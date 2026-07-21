5-month-old Houston boy Maverick Vezia found safe
HOUSTON - Authorities have located the previously missing 5-month-old boy who was last seen in the Houston area over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Maverick Vezia was located safe on Tuesday afternoon.
The 5-month old was said to have last been seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway in northeast Harris County.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any details on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Center for the Missing.