The Brief Maverick Vezia was found safe after being reported last seen near Houston on Saturday. He is 5 months old.



Authorities have located the previously missing 5-month-old boy who was last seen in the Houston area over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Maverick Vezia was located safe on Tuesday afternoon.

The 5-month old was said to have last been seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway in northeast Harris County.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any details on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.