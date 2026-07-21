Italian court blocks Lee Gilley's extradition over sentencing concerns

The Brief Lee Gilley faces a capital murder charge in the 2024 death of his pregnant wife, Christa Gilley. He remains in custody in Italy, where a court is deciding whether to extradite him back to the United States. According to Gilley’s attorney, the Italian courts have temporarily blocked the U.S. government's extradition request while they seek clarification about the punishment Gilley could face if he is returned to Texas and convicted.



A new development has emerged in the case against Lee Gilley, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife in Harris County.

Lee Gilley case: Italian courts temporarily block U.S. government's extradition request

What we know:

Gilley faces a capital murder charge in the 2024 death of his pregnant wife, Christa Gilley. He remains in custody in Italy, where a court is deciding whether to extradite him back to the United States.

According to Gilley’s attorney, the Italian courts have temporarily blocked the U.S. government's extradition request while they seek clarification about the punishment Gilley could face if he is returned to Texas and convicted.

Prosecutors allege Gilley cut off his ankle monitor, used forged documents, and fled to Italy while out on a $1 million bond before his trial.

The U.S. submitted a formal request to extradite Gilley, but defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said the Italian courts want assurances that Gilley would not face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

What they're saying:

"The latest we heard from the Italian court is that they asked the U.S. government and Department of Justice for more information to clarify what sentences Gilley might face if he returns and is convicted," DeGuerin said.

DeGuerin said Italy will not extradite someone who could face the death penalty and may also refuse extradition if the defendant could receive life without the possibility of parole.

"Frankly, I don't think the government can because the only two punishments available for the crime he's charged with, if he's convicted — and keep in mind he has maintained his innocence, he did not kill his wife, he loved his wife — but if he were convicted under the charges now, the only possible punishments are death or life without the possibility of parole. And neither one of those are acceptable to Italy," DeGuerin said.

What's next:

According to DeGuerin, the U.S. government has until Aug. 31 to respond, and a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Italy.

FOX 26 also reached out to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for comment. But due to the current gag order, they said they are unable to comment.