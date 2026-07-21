Residents say broken elevator leaves seniors stranded at Acres Homes apartment complex

The Brief Residents at a senior apartment complex, The Chelsea on West Little York, in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood say one of the building's elevators has been out of service for nearly two weeks. Many residents are 55 and older and say the outage has made it difficult to leave their apartments or safely navigate the building. Residents are calling for answers as they worry the ongoing outage is putting their health and safety at risk.



Residents at a senior apartment complex in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood say they're frustrated after one of the building's elevators has remained out of service for nearly two weeks. The apartment is The Chelsea Senior Community.

Senior Apartment community residents frustrated after building elevator remains out of service

What we know:

The apartment complex serves adults 55 years and older, many of whom rely on the elevator to leave their apartments, carry groceries, attend doctor's appointments and move throughout the building.

Without it, residents say they've been forced to use long stairwells and hallways that can become hot and difficult to navigate, especially for those with mobility issues.

Several residents told FOX 26 they have medical conditions or use canes, walkers and other mobility aids, making the stairs painful—or in some cases impossible—to use.

Residents say they're also concerned about what could happen if someone experiences a medical emergency while the elevator remains out of service.

Residents say they're worried someone could get hurt

Concerned resident Billy Houston says the outage has become much more than an inconvenience.

Houston says many people living in the building simply aren't physically able to climb multiple flights of stairs every day, and she is worried someone could fall or become injured while trying.

Residents say they've continued asking for answers but have received little information about when the elevator would be repaired.

Community advocate steps in to help

Senior advocate Edna Griggs, founder of Acres of Angels, says she's been working to help residents while the elevator remains out of service.

Griggs says she's coordinating with a network of volunteers that residents can call if they need immediate assistance getting in or out of the building.

One resident told FOX 26 she has even called a Houston Fire Department captain, whom many residents know personally, to help her safely get in and out of her apartment because she cannot use the stairs.

Griggs says the situation underscores how critical reliable elevator access is for older adults and residents with disabilities.

Management, elevator company respond

FOX 26 reached out to the property's management company, asking why the elevator has remained out of service for nearly two weeks, what caused the outage, when repairs are expected to be completed and what accommodations are being provided for residents while the elevator remains down.

As of publication, the management company had not responded to FOX 26's requests for comment.

FOX 26 also contacted Schindler Elevator, the company servicing the elevator. In a statement, the company said:

Residents told FOX 26 they hope those repairs happen as scheduled, saying dependable elevator access is not a luxury but a necessity for many of the seniors who call the building home.

What's next:

Residents say they'll continue pushing for answers until the elevator is back in service. They hope repairs are completed quickly, and that management improves communication with tenants during future outages.

FOX 26 will continue following this story and update it as more information becomes available.