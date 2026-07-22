Woman shot in neck near Gulf Freeway while in business parking lot

The Brief A 20-year-old woman is recovering in stable condition after being shot in the neck during an incident along the Gulf Freeway. A local business owner fired shots after investigating people in the parking lot, hitting the woman as her vehicle drove away. The driver of the car crashed across the freeway and fled the scene on foot, leaving the injured passenger behind.



A woman is hospitalized after being shot while in a parking lot in the Greater Eastwood area and Houston police are trying to piece together what happened.

Shooting and highway crash

What we know:

According to details provided by Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens, a vehicle with a male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger was parked across the Gulf Freeway at a business. There was a white SUV also parking in the same parking lot.

Lt. Willkens says a key holder for the business arrived to check on the lot after getting calls about people in the parking lot. The key holder told police he heard what sounded like gunshots when he arrived and opened fire toward the vehicles.

One of the shots he fired went through the back window of the car, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the neck while she sat in the back seat.

The white SUV sped off and has not been located, police report.

According to officials, the car with the injured woman drove off, crossing the Gulf Freeway to the other side, before crashing on Lombardy Street. The key holder followed them to the crash scene.

The woman and male driver ran from the vehicle through backyards near Lombardy. Lt. Willkens says the woman was found and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The male driver has not been found.

Police report the key holder remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male driver is unknown.

Police are still trying to determine if the key holder was being shot at when they arrived at the parking lot.