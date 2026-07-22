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Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Inland Matagorda County, Brazos County, Inland Brazoria County, Chambers County, San Jacinto County, Washington County, Inland Galveston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Colorado County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Jackson County, Houston County, Galveston Island
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from WED 12:09 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
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Air Quality Alert
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Extreme Heat Warning for Houston today: What it means

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published July 22, 2026 8:39 AM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 8:39 AM CDT
Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha impacts; Extreme Heat Warning
Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha impacts; Extreme Heat Warning

Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha impacts; Extreme Heat Warning

Tropical Storm Bertha will remain disorganized and will have mostly impact the coast and bring a slightly increased chance of rain. Plus, an extreme heat warning is in effect today due to the expected triple digit temperatures.

The Brief

    • An extreme heat warning is in effect for Houston on Wednesday.
    • It could be the hottest afternoon in nearly three years.
    • Limit strenuous outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.

HOUSTON - An extreme heat warning has been issued for the Houston area on Wednesday amid dangerously hot conditions.

Extreme heat warning for Southeast Texas

The extreme heat warning goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Counties included are Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Montgomery, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston.

What is an extreme heat warning?

An extreme heat warning is issued when "extremely dangerous" heat conditions are expected or are already happening, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 104, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 115. It could be the hottest afternoon in nearly three years.

According to the NWS, hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illness.

Limit strenuous outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They are both heat-related illnesses, but they differ in severity and symptoms.

Heat stroke is a more severe condition and requires immediate medical attention, as it can be life-threatening. If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, call emergency services and try to cool them down while waiting for help to arrive.

On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat exhaustion can often be treated by moving to a cooler place, drinking water, and resting. However, if symptoms worsen or do not improve within an hour, seek medical help, as heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke if not properly managed.

Dig deeper:

Click here for a list of the signs and symptoms and what to do.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the National Weather Service, the FOX 26 weather team and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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