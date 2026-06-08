Carjacking murder suspect accused of killing Houston father during stolen truck confrontation

The Brief London Hogan Sr. was charged with murder in the shooting death of 56-year-old Luis Erebia. Hogan was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a second shooting, and with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened following a carjacking Saturday afternoon on the 11800 block of Tidwell Road in East Harris County.



A man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a Houston father following a carjacking Saturday afternoon.

London Hogan Sr. is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the death of 56-year-old Louis Erebia.

Harris County deputies say Erebia was trying to recover his son’s stolen truck when he was shot and killed by Hogan.

Suspect appears in court

Hogan appeared in probable cause court Monday morning, where a judge read the charges filed against him.

Court records also showed Hogan is on deferred adjudication from an assault case from 2023.

"Looks like you are on a 5-year felony deferred for assault impeding breath. And Mr. Hogan, entered into that deferred March 27th of 2024. Also, murder is an SB9 offense," said the judge during the PC court hearing. Hogan requested a court-appointed attorney during the hearing.

What's next:

A judge said the trial court will make bond decisions. The case has been assigned to the 339th District Court.

Deadly carjacking

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the 11800 block of Tidwell Road, near John Ralston Road, in east Harris County for a carjacking.

Deputies said Erebia’s son was putting gas into his Chevy Silverado when Hogan approached and questioned him about the truck.

Authorities said Hogan then pulled out a gun and stole the truck.

The victim, Ereabia’s son, called family members and friends after the robbery.

Investigators said Erebia and a friend used GPS tracking to locate his son’s truck near I-610 North and Airline Drive.

A collision involving the stolen truck and the vehicles being driven by the victim's father and friend occurred, disabling the Silverado.

After the crash, a male and female suspect got out of the stolen truck and ran toward a Chevron gas station nearby.

Investigators say Erebia chased after the suspects. During the pursuit, Hogan allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Erebia and the friend were both struck by gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital. Erebia later died at the hospital from his injuries. The friend survived.

Family remembers Erebia as ‘hero’

Erebia’s family has been vocal on social media, speaking out about the murder of their loved one and asking for justice.

On Facebook, one family member referred to Erebia as a "hero" who "laid down his life for another." Another called him "an outstanding husband, father, and friend."

"Louis died doing exactly what he did every day of his life—protecting others. He was a hero down to his very last breath. A pillar of our community, the backbone of our family, and a man whose selflessness impacted countless lives, Louis never hesitated to help those in need. He gave of himself freely and served others without question," said Amber Burrough in a Facebook post.

What's next:

Erebia’s family is now demanding justice for their loved one. Family and friends are asking the community to join them at Crime Stoppers of Houston, 3001 Main St, Houston, TX 77002 at noon for a press conference and update on the case.

"Tomorrow, we are asking all family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by Louis Erebia to stand with us as we demand justice for a life taken far too soon," said Burrough on a Facebook post.

Hogan is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

Hogan's criminal history

According to court documents, Hogan has a lengthy criminal history in Harris County dating back decades.

2026: His current charges for the June 6 shooting and carjacking include murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

2023: Records reveal that Hogan was also on deferred adjudication for assault of a family/ household member impeding breath/ circulation. The charge was filed on November 12, 2023. He was issued deferred adjudication.

March 27, 2024: The case status lists Hogan as pending completion of probation, according to the documents.

His criminal history also includes prior felony cases involving burglary, auto theft, and drug possession.

Records show several other charges that have been dismissed, including felon in possession of a weapon and child endangerment.