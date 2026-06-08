Expand / Collapse search

Investigation into Texas City man's overdose leads to murder arrest

By
FOX 26 Houston
Texas City
Published June 8, 2026 6:58 PM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 6:58 PM CDT
Woman charged with murder in fentanyl death
Woman charged with murder in fentanyl death

Woman charged with murder in fentanyl death

A woman is now charged with murder in connection to a fentanyl overdose that took the life of a 21-year-old Texas City man. FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour has the latest after speaking with the victim's family. 

The Brief

    • Chase Boone, 21, died from a fentanyl overdose after being found in distress at a La Marque Super 8 motel on August 2, 2025
    • A joint investigation by La Marque Police, the DEA, U.S. Marshals and the Galveston County DA’s Office led to the arrest of Brooklyne Pace.
    • Pace was arrested May 21 and charged with murder. Officials say the case highlights the ongoing threat fentanyl poses in local communities.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A woman is now charged with murder in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a 21-year-old Texas City man.

Woman charged in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a Texas City man

The backstory:

Authorities say on August 2, 2025, La Marque police, fire crews and EMS were called to a Super 8 motel, where they found Chase Boone in distress inside a room.

First responders tried to save him, but Boone died at the scene.

Investigators later learned from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office that Boone died from a fentanyl overdose.

Big picture view:

Through a joint investigation involving La Marque Police, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, the DEA and U.S. Marshals, authorities identified Brooklyn Pace as a suspect.

Brooklyn Pace

Pace was arrested on May 21, 2026, and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Officials say the case is part of a broader push to fight fentanyl through the Fentanyl Free America initiative.

Authorities say fentanyl remains a serious threat in communities across the Houston area. 

The Source: La Marque Police Department

Texas CityCrime and Public SafetyNewsTop Stories