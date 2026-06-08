Investigation into Texas City man's overdose leads to murder arrest
TEXAS CITY, Texas - A woman is now charged with murder in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a 21-year-old Texas City man.
Woman charged in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a Texas City man
The backstory:
Authorities say on August 2, 2025, La Marque police, fire crews and EMS were called to a Super 8 motel, where they found Chase Boone in distress inside a room.
First responders tried to save him, but Boone died at the scene.
Investigators later learned from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office that Boone died from a fentanyl overdose.
Big picture view:
Through a joint investigation involving La Marque Police, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, the DEA and U.S. Marshals, authorities identified Brooklyn Pace as a suspect.
Brooklyn Pace
Pace was arrested on May 21, 2026, and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000.
Officials say the case is part of a broader push to fight fentanyl through the Fentanyl Free America initiative.
Authorities say fentanyl remains a serious threat in communities across the Houston area.
The Source: La Marque Police Department