Investigation into Texas City man's overdose leads to murder arrest

The Brief Chase Boone, 21, died from a fentanyl overdose after being found in distress at a La Marque Super 8 motel on August 2, 2025 A joint investigation by La Marque Police, the DEA, U.S. Marshals and the Galveston County DA’s Office led to the arrest of Brooklyne Pace. Pace was arrested May 21 and charged with murder. Officials say the case highlights the ongoing threat fentanyl poses in local communities.



A woman is now charged with murder in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a 21-year-old Texas City man.

Woman charged in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose that killed a Texas City man

The backstory:

Authorities say on August 2, 2025, La Marque police, fire crews and EMS were called to a Super 8 motel, where they found Chase Boone in distress inside a room.

First responders tried to save him, but Boone died at the scene.

Investigators later learned from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office that Boone died from a fentanyl overdose.

Big picture view:

Through a joint investigation involving La Marque Police, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, the DEA and U.S. Marshals, authorities identified Brooklyn Pace as a suspect.

Brooklyn Pace

Pace was arrested on May 21, 2026, and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Officials say the case is part of a broader push to fight fentanyl through the Fentanyl Free America initiative.

Authorities say fentanyl remains a serious threat in communities across the Houston area.