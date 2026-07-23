Investigation finds no historic cemetery at Tomball property after headstones discovered

The Brief An independent investigation concluded that headstones found at a Tomball property were repurposed construction materials and that no historic cemetery ever existed on the site. The property owner funded an independent investigation and engaged a professional archaeologist to evaluate the site Fencing around the Walnut Street property will be removed in the coming days as work on the property resumes.



An independent investigation into headstones discovered on a property in Tomball has concluded that no cemetery ever existed at the location, according to city officials.

Headstones prompt investigation

The backstory:

The initial discovery was made in June on Walnut Street, near Commerce Street, while construction crews were clearing debris from a building that was under demolition.

They uncovered what appeared to be historic cemetery headstones possibly dating back to the early 1900s. Construction was halted, the contractor contacted the city and the area was secured until the site was evaluated.

Archaeologist clears Walnut Street property

The City of Tomball says the property owner funded an independent investigation and engaged a professional archaeologist to evaluate the site. The investigation involved a review of historical records, government documents, maps, death records, and physical evidence found onsite.

The city says the investigation found no evidence that a cemetery ever existed on the property, concluding the headstones were not associated with any burials there. Instead, officials say evidence indicates the headstones were likely rejected or discarded materials that were repurposed as construction material many years ago.

What's next:

Residents will see fencing removed from the property in the coming days. City officials emphasized that the removal of fencing is consistent with the investigation's findings and should not be interpreted as the disturbance or removal of a cemetery.