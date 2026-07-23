Houston East End neighbors reflect on life after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's death

The Brief More than two weeks after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by an ICE agent, East End residents say the neighborhood is still grieving. Neighbors describe a mix of sadness, anger, fear and determination as multiple investigations continue. A congressional field hearing on the shooting is scheduled for Friday in Houston.



The police tape is gone. Businesses have reopened. Traffic once again moves through the East End. But for many who live and work in the neighborhood, they say the emotional impact of what happened has not faded.

FOX 26 spent the day speaking with neighbors and community advocates, many of whom described a neighborhood still trying to process Lorenzo's death while waiting for answers from multiple ongoing investigations.

Community still hurting:

Residents told FOX 26 the emotions are complicated.

Many described lingering sadness, anger and shock. Others said the tragedy has brought neighbors together in ways they had not expected.

For Patricia, who lives in the neighborhood, the emotions are difficult to put into words.

"It's one of outrage. It's one of sadness. And it's one of, 'Where do we go from here?' You know, what can we do to protect ourselves? But what happens next? So it's a lot of uncertainty as well."

Patricia said many people are still trying to process what happened while wondering what comes next for the community.

Community advocate Isidoro Garza said those emotions remain strong more than two weeks later.

"I have great hopes in a great country, and we have a democracy and a democratic society. It's the right thing to speak up when things need to be changed, and our community is speaking up. It's loud right now, and I don't think it is going to get any quieter or there will be peace until we do have justice."

Remembering Lorenzo:

Since the shooting, community members have organized vigils, rallies and a justice caravan through Houston.

Neighbors told FOX 26 those gatherings have become a way to honor Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's memory while also supporting his family and one another.

Several residents said they hope Lorenzo's death leads to meaningful conversations about immigration enforcement and accountability.

Others said their immediate focus is making sure the family knows the community has not forgotten them.

Investigation continues:

While the community continues to mourn, the investigation into Lorenzo's death remains active.

Federal officials have said ICE agents were attempting to stop a white van after looking for two Guatemalan men who matched a description. Authorities have said Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not one of the men agents were trying to locate.

The shooting remains under investigation by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, separate federal court cases involving two surviving passengers from Lorenzo's van continue to move forward.

Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego remains in ICE custody after a federal judge temporarily barred his transfer or deportation while his habeas petition is pending. Daniel Tirado Pantoja has also filed a separate habeas petition, according to his attorney.

Looking ahead:

The community's calls for answers are expected to continue Friday, when members of Congress hold a field hearing in Houston focused on immigration enforcement and the circumstances surrounding Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's death.

FOX 26 will stream the hearing live and continue following developments in the multiple investigations.