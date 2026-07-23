The Brief A possible explosive device was found at a home in southeast Houston. Officials say detectives were executing a search warrant when they made the discovery. HPD's Bomb Squad is responding to the scene.



A bomb squad is responding to a southeast Houston home where a possible explosive device was found on Thursday morning, officials say.

What we know:

The incident is unfolding in the 500 block of Gilpin Street near Frey Road.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen says detectives were conducting a search warrant when they found what appeared to be an explosive device.

The Houston Police Department’s Bomb Squad is responding to the scene.

The public is advised to stay out of the area.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the search.